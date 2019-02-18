Landmarks Illinois thanks the Rock Island City Council for passing a resolution in support of the privatization and redevelopment of the historic Rock Island County Courthouse. Like the city council, we recognize that the redevelopment of the courthouse presents an opportunity to increase the tax base and alleviate local tax burdens.
Landmarks Illinois joins the city in offering its resources, including an engineering assessment of the building or an adaptive reuse study.
Several developers have expressed interest in redeveloping the courthouse. We urge the county and Public Building Commission to consider the market’s interest in reusing the courthouse.
Instead of the county using public funds to tear down the building, developers can leverage federal and state historic tax credits for courthouse reuse, adding to the tax base and creating jobs. The State Historic Tax Credit has worked since 2012 to spark over $400 million in private reinvestment in five pilot communities, and is newly available in Rock Island as of January 1, 2019.
We continue to advocate for a public and transparent conversation concerning options for the historic courthouse. We believe that the taxpayers of Rock Island County deserve to have their representatives consider any private offers to invest in Rock Island’s history and future.
Bonnie McDonald, President & CEO, Landmarks Illinois
Frank Butterfield, Director, Springfield Office, Landmarks Illinois