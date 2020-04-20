Letter: Consider the Green Party

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bernie Sanders has left the presidential race and endorsed the last remaining Democratic candidate. This was to be expected, since Sanders is honest and consistent, and has continually said that he would support the eventual nominee. Those who expected him to do otherwise this time have failed to appreciate his legendary integrity.

However, one can still respect Sanders and disagree with his political decisions. The one thing he does not fully appreciate is the need for substantial reform in the U.S. party structure. The two-party system to which he has resigned himself is poorly adapted to current voter interests. Many are simply not going to follow Sanders' endorsement.

Voting Green Party has never been a protest vote. Voting Green contributes to getting the Party funding and ballot access for future elections, a luxury that neither Democrats nor Republicans have really earned, and which they are currently abusing in my opinion.

And it turns out that the Green Party has an outstanding candidate. Dario Hunter has three degrees, which are educational credentials matching or surpassing either of the two other candidates. Plus, he represents the diversity that the Democratic Party prides itself on, but cannot seem to produce since Obama.