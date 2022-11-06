Letter: Consider the quality of the future

Are the candidates really looking to improving the quality of life of their constituents and the citizens of the state?

As I consider voting, I reviewed the candidates for Iowa state and federal legislative offices, I found references to decreasing taxes, reducing regulations, increasing good jobs, improving mental health services, addressing environmental concerns, and improving education (early childhood to secondary). They want to reduce inflation and improve the economy. These generalizations appear on websites, in media ads, and in interviews. Similar candidate statements were found in many states including Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Wisconsin.

To arrive at their “proposals”, did the candidates evaluate the issues and their complexity, research possible solutions, determine who needed to be involved, and then, lay out possible solutions? Such solutions will involve more than politics. Unfortunately, there is little information for me to consider. These steps might be taken if candidates get elected …

So What? I thought about twin grandchildren, 11, and my twin nephew and niece, also 11 … I wondered what their future will be in the next 15 years. What about in 25 years? Will they experience a quality education (the cornerstone to the quality life)? Will they have quality health care? Will they live in a healthy environment? Will they have better economic and employment options?

“The significant problems we face cannot be solved at the same level of thinking we were at when we created them.” Albert Einstein (1879-1955)

William Hitchings

Bettendorf