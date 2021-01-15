 Skip to main content
Letter: Conspiracy of detractors
Letter: Conspiracy of detractors

This note is for all of us who had to read Shakespeare's "Julius Caesar" in an English literature class at one time or another. Let's recast it in terms of our current, interesting times.

The play opens with mobs storming the streets of ancient Rome in support of their hero, Julius Caesar, played by Donald Trump. The two Tribunes of Rome, officials supposedly dedicated to protecting the interests of the people, are, in fact, expressing disdain for their deplorable excesses. They are played by Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.

In quick enough time, a conspiracy of his detractors is formed and Caesar is eliminated. Brutus, played by Nancy Pelosi, placates the outraged mob by listing Caesar's faults, emphasizing his ominous ambitions. Not for anything he actually did, mind you, but only for what she just knew he had to be planning.

Marc Antony, played by Mitt Romney, delivers Caesar's eulogy betraying the conspirators by turning the mob against them. Does any of this ring a bell so far?

Ultimately, Octavian, Caesar's nephew, played by Barack Obama, outwits and defeats them all, ascending to power as the Emperor Caesar Augustus of New Testament fame. Sound like too extravagant a stretch? How else do you see it ending?

Steve Robinson

Davenport

