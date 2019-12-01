Letter: Conspiracy theories

Donald Trump and several House Republicans continue to push the conspiracy theory that Ukraine attempted to interfere in our elections in 2016 and frame Russia for it. However, as Dr. Fiona Hill reminded us all during her testimony, all of the United States intelligence agencies agree that Russia, and Russia alone, attempted to interfere in our elections.

I want to know if Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst also subscribe to the Russian-backed conspiracy theory that Ukraine was involved. If so, why do they not trust the consensus of our intelligence agencies, and what is the source of their information?

If they don't subscribe to this theory, why do they tolerate Donald Trump pushing Russian conspiracy theories against our own allies?

Andrew Kelley

Clinton

