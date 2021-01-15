Letter: Constituent service

I have resided in the west end of Davenport for 42 years. On Jan. 4, following the latest snow storm, I found myself needing help removing snow on my front sidewalk, which was deposited there by Davenport plows doing their duty clearing thoroughfares.

This letter is not to berate city crews for doing what they were paid to do, but in so doing my sidewalk ended up with a huge pile of frozen slush impervious to my shovel. I called for help from an alderman to see if he could recommend someone's snow equipment to give me a hand; this was about 2:30 in the afternoon on Jan. 4.

I didn't get to talk to the alderman for my ward as he was not in the office. I did have a message that got through to him. Approximately 1 1/2 hours later, I hear someone shoveling snow in front of my house. I went outside to see who was shoveling my sidewalk. I was blown away. It was my Alderman Rick Dunn. I want the people of my ward to know who they have representing their interests as he has for the last eight years. Bless this man for his efforts to make Davenport a better place.