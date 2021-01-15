 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Constituent service
topical

Letter: Constituent service

{{featured_button_text}}

I have resided in the west end of Davenport for 42 years. On Jan. 4, following the latest snow storm, I found myself needing help removing snow on my front sidewalk, which was deposited there by Davenport plows doing their duty clearing thoroughfares.

This letter is not to berate city crews for doing what they were paid to do, but in so doing my sidewalk ended up with a huge pile of frozen slush impervious to my shovel. I called for help from an alderman to see if he could recommend someone's snow equipment to give me a hand; this was about 2:30 in the afternoon on Jan. 4.

I didn't get to talk to the alderman for my ward as he was not in the office. I did have a message that got through to him. Approximately 1 1/2 hours later, I hear someone shoveling snow in front of my house. I went outside to see who was shoveling my sidewalk. I was blown away. It was my Alderman Rick Dunn. I want the people of my ward to know who they have representing their interests as he has for the last eight years. Bless this man for his efforts to make Davenport a better place. 

Stan Schwenn

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Contempt

I have a list of crazy country-western song titles, one of which is entitled, "Why Do You Believe Me When I Tell You That I Love You When You …

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A warning

In the event of President Biden reaching a nuclear deal with Iran or North Korea, he should not repeat the mistake of the first Iran deal: It …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News