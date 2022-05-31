 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Constitution needs an update

The Soviet Union was Communist before it was defeated and fell apart. Today the smaller Russian Federation, still the largest land mass on earth, is Capitalist, Christian, and a pariah McDonald’s has left after 30 years. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow is head of the Orthodox Church in Russia. Kirill and Putin, both ex-KGB agents, are joined at the hip. Kirill described Putin’s rule as “a miracle of God.” Orthodox Christian Ukrainians may disagree. Religious elements often pander to right-wing nationalism, a la “America First.”

In 1991, Russia was a fledgling democracy. After Putin’s election in 2000, Russia quickly slipped into authoritarian rule. I blame the Russian people for stupidly losing their democracy. It could happen here, if we are stupid, docile, or embrace divisive lies. As Benjamin Franklin remarked, “You have a Republic, if you can keep it.”

Already, majority will is often thwarted, e.g. reproductive rights, gun control, minimum wage, Dream Act, voting rights, immigration reform, etc. Republican Senators, representing a minority of Americans, block legislations.

The outdated U.S. Constitution awards California and Wyoming each two senators, but California’s population is 68 times that of Wyoming’s. In 1790, Virginia had only 12 times the population of Delaware. This charity given to small population states has become too undemocratic. The Founding Fathers could not have anticipated this diminution of majority rule (or AR-15s and body armor).

The Senate Filibuster or Cloture (not in the Constitution), gerrymandering, and an unrepresentative U.S. Supreme Court compound the problem.

Robert McKanna

Bettendorf

