The management of the extensive construction being done along Bettendorf’s Devils Glen Road has been very well done at this point. Because this is one of the most traveled roads in the city, construction has made driving and road work difficult. But the lane-changing by the contractor has been necessary in order to complete the challenging repairs to the road.
The contractor is Hawkeye Paving of Bettendorf. To even do the complex and difficult work there without any accidents to vehicles and especially no injuries to workers because of the nearness of traffic to the men doing this work has been a significant issue for the company management.
There have been unavoidable traffic delays as first one lane is being torn up and then the reconstruction work shifts to the other lane on the 4 lane street. But the fairly constant lane changes have been safely and thoroughly done.
George H. Seaberg
Riverdale