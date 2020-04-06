Letter: Containing viruses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Prior to the present situation, it is my understanding that the CDC and other health agencies routinely visited China to get a handle on the next flu variation in order to try to formulate a vaccine for the next flu season in the United States.

The live animal markets in China are a primary breeding ground for most viruses, such as SARS and COVID-19. We must demand that China rid itself and the world of these threats to world health.

China routinely displaces millions of its citizens for dams and industrial projects, so there is no reason this cannot be done if China is really serious about world health.

Christopher Pacha

Davenport

