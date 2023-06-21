Contemplate our origin and destination

What is it that you see wrong in our world? I see three problems: the rampant increase of poverty, the lack of spiritual awareness and the mistreating of children by physical and spiritual misdeeds. So long as these social atrocities are prevalent and so long as self-imposed ignorance and misery remain on Earth, editorials like mine cannot be useless.

Unchecked inflation is promoting poverty nationwide. Rich and poor are needing to cut back in all our spending. Church attendance and reliance on God are at an all-time low. People do not realize that God rewards those who diligently seek him. Abortion and child mutilation are now seen as totally acceptable. The lack of good morality in schools is beyond tragic.

What is wrong with our world? People fail to see the big picture. We get caught up in our own little worlds and don’t reach out to those in need. We do not love God with all our hearts. We do not even love our neighbors as ourselves. Also, we do not value children enough to see the far-reaching effects we have on them.

We need to ask ourselves, woher komme ich? Wohin gehe ich? Where did I come from? Where am I going? We all need to come to our senses, check our origin and contemplate our destination. Only then can we begin to solve society’s problems and our own problems. May God have mercy.

Jerry Willis

Moline

I’d rather pay more for ‘egghead ham’

Senator Grassley calls those in California “Eggheads” because they are trying to lessen the suffering of sows giving birth.

Obviously, Chuck’s knee jerk, insulting name calling indicates he doesn’t give one little piggy about such suffering.

As for me, I’d rather pay more for “egghead ham,” rather than save a little on “callous unfeeling old geezer ham.”

Tom Hebbeln Davenport

Look at all the data when offering thoughts

Responding to Richard Phillis, Rock Island, (June 4): I sent a longer response to your Muscatine Journal thoughts about climate change back in February, but the paper chose to print Q-C opinions instead of mine ever since.

Now you say that Rue Monroe’s thoughts about Crisis Pregnancy Centers are flawed. My statement about climate had to do with your citing an “outlying” source, climate-denier instead of 200 scientific organizations. Regarding CPCs, I suggest the questions are valid ones. You talked to the director — that is great, but in the scheme of things it is rather like asking a drug company if their drug is the one you should prescribe.

For women who know what they want, the CPC may be a useful service, but any premise that women are getting well-rounded, scientific, unbiased service is flawed. You may have personal preferences about what women do and express those opinions, but as an internist I would hope you look at/present all the data when you offer thoughts about other people’s world views and service choice … especially when my tax dollars are involved.

Kris Weis Muscatine