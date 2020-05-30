Letter: Contempt for workers

Letter: Contempt for workers

{{featured_button_text}}

I am still disturbed by the incident at the Tyson meat packing incident that was reported recently. According to the first report published, regulators sat on a complaint as an outbreak at the Iowa plant grew. A complaint was made on April 11 to the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration alleging  that employees were spreading the virus as they worked. It took a little over two weeks for OSHA to respond and say that appropriate action had been taken while not making a site visit to determine if the actions were sufficient for the situation. Meanwhile, 730 workers tested positive for COVD-19, 58% of its 1,250 employees.

Governor Kim Reynolds responded several times, making the statement that she thanked OSHA for acting appropriately by being pro-active and protecting the community. A total of 730 active cases of COVID-19 in a community of 7,500 is not being pro-active or protecting the community. Meanwhile, Reynolds supports President Trump’s order to keep meat packing plants open, while also demanding corporate immunity.

In my opinion, the whole incident shows overwhelming heartlessness and contempt for these essential workers.

Jane Broughton

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: No words

Thank you Barb Ickes for such a thorough May 19th story on Dr. Dorothy Gildea’s little corner of sweetness in the Village of East Davenport. A…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Doubtful validity

A recent letter to the editor addressed the writer's concern over voting. Near the end of the letter the writer referred to having obtained some of his information from Breibart News. That makes me question the validity of his views. I'm surprised that he didn't also dredge up something from Fox News.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News