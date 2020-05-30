Letter: Contempt for workers

I am still disturbed by the incident at the Tyson meat packing incident that was reported recently. According to the first report published, regulators sat on a complaint as an outbreak at the Iowa plant grew. A complaint was made on April 11 to the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration alleging that employees were spreading the virus as they worked. It took a little over two weeks for OSHA to respond and say that appropriate action had been taken while not making a site visit to determine if the actions were sufficient for the situation. Meanwhile, 730 workers tested positive for COVD-19, 58% of its 1,250 employees.