Letter: Contempt for workers

I am still disturbed by the incident at the Tyson meat packing incident that was reported recently. According to the first report published, regulators sat on a complaint as an outbreak at the Iowa plant grew. A complaint was made on April 11 to the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration alleging that employees were spreading the virus as they worked. It took a little over two weeks for OSHA to respond and say that appropriate action had been taken while not making a site visit to determine if the actions were sufficient for the situation. Meanwhile, 730 workers tested positive for COVD-19, 58% of its 1,250 employees.
Governor Kim Reynolds responded several times, making the statement that she thanked OSHA for acting appropriately by being pro-active and protecting the community. A total of 730 active cases of COVID-19 in a community of 7,500 is not being pro-active or protecting the community. Meanwhile, Reynolds supports President Trump’s order to keep meat packing plants open, while also demanding corporate immunity.
In my opinion, the whole incident shows overwhelming heartlessness and contempt for these essential workers.
Jane Broughton
Davenport
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!