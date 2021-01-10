Letter: Contempt

I have a list of crazy country-western song titles, one of which is entitled, "Why Do You Believe Me When I Tell You That I Love You When You Know I've Been A Liar All My Life." I think of that title whenever President Trump opens his mouth. That song should be played at all his rallies. Why do his followers believe him? I would pity them but contempt overrides it.
Trump is making a fool of himself, and so are his devoted sycophants. What is scary is that there are so many of them — and their elected representatives and senators are so scared of them. Rebuilding the Republican Party is going to be a monumental task.
Karen Brei
Bettendorf