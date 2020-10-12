Letter: Contributing to the problem

As a nurse, I am deeply saddened by the lack of understanding, disregard and flippancy coming from Rep. Tony McCombie regarding COVID-19.

During my time as a nurse over the past 11 years, it has been my highest priority to care for my community and to keep all of our families healthy. We are in unprecedented times now. Times where my coworkers and I are running into the danger everyone is aiming to avoid. We do this because we care, and because it is our responsibility as healthcare providers.

Hundreds of healthcare professionals in District 71 and thousands across the country walk into work every single day to care for your loved ones, while risking exposing their own to this frightening virus.

This is why it’s devastating to hear that Tony McCombie has completely disregarded all mask and social distancing guidelines for the purposes of fundraising, brushing off critics and refusing accountability.

It is our responsibility as healthcare professionals to care for our communities no matter what, and it is the responsibility of our elected officials to advise the public on how to stay safe. No elected should be contributing to the problem.

I will be casting my vote for Joan Padilla to keep our community’s health a priority.