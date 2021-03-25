Letter: Controlling the weather

Bill Gates recently proposed a way for blocking the sun. What he fails to mention, along with David Keith, is that these programs have been in effect for over 70 years. For example, project "Stormfury, 1962 through 1983, was an attempt to weaken tropical cyclones by seeding them with silver iodide.

Other examples include operation Popeye, project Baton, and the Air Force document "Weather as a force multiplier: Owning the Weather in 2025."

As many of you know, I have written previous letters on climate engineering, and I have confronted many public officials in person, with evidence, including U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, former mayor Dennis Pauley, Mayor Mike Thoms, Alderman Dylan Parker, city councils in Moline, Rock Island, East Moline, Silvis and several local meteorologists. I've heard nothing but crickets. It seems nobody wants to hear an uncomfortable truth, but would rather hear a comfortable lie. Or to put it another way, "it's hard to get a person to understand something, when their pension and salary depend on their not understanding it."

I will keep pushing this issue because it affects all of us. Breathing these chemicals (barium strontium, aluminum and others) everyday is detrimental to everyone's health.