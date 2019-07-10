A conversation between the American Flag and the Iowa Flag
"Good morning," the American Flag spoke. "How did your night go?" "Well, I had a good night," the Iowa Flag responded, but I’m burdened like you, American Flag. I have people in this great state who what to destroy you and the values I represent. Ever since Iowa became a state and you became a national symbol some have wanted us destroyed whether it’s the politicians in Des Moines or Washington DC, and now some celebrates or various media outlets. These people I mentioned think they can go above the will of the citizens of this great land without any guidance from God, who established both of us."
"You are so correct," the American Flag responded. "I’ve been up on this flag pole in many forms, whether it be with the fifty stars I now represent or the thirteen original colonies. But we both share a common bond -- wars, floods or everything that is thrown at us. Yet we stick together. We both have people in this country that also help each other no matter their skin color or even there political preference.
Richard E Stimmel
Maquoketa