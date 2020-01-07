Letter: Cooperation not conflict

Most citizens love our country. Most think we can do well if the government treats us fairly and does not stack the deck against us. Yet, we spend much time politically pointing out that the other guys are cheating and rigging things at our expense.

In my view we and the other guys think that way because some politicians and some news outlets find it in their interest to have us fighting over nothing much. The motive is to get their own interests enacted into laws that serve them but not us.

Money is the issue. I think it is time to ask ourselves what we really want to pay for. What are our real values?

Security usually tops the list.

We need a strong military that should not include every possible toy or various groups doing the same job, and under the control of Congress if a war is proposed. We could actually save 20 percent of what we're now spending by deciding on a "military" rather than a "political" defense budget.

To start, I think 10 percent of the "defense" budget could be saved and dedicated to health care or education, both of which are essentials that governments must provide as a basic human right. That $70 billion could go a long way toward meeting fundamental needs on which we all agree.