Letter: Cooperation required

In 1919, after World War I, the United States refused to join the League of Nations and chose nationalistic isolation. What followed was the Great Depression and World War II.

After World War II, common sense returned with the Marshall Plan and other programs, and we helped to rebuild Europe and Japan.

Despite a couple recessions, this resulted in 71 years of prosperity.

In 2016, the Trump administration started a return to nationalist isolation by closing our borders, withdrawing from the Paris climate accord and the Iran nuclear weapons limitation deal, alienating our European allies, withdrawing funds from the World Health Organization and starting an ill-conceived trade war with China.

The defeat of COVID-19 will require the cooperation of all nations working together because with current global migration patterns no nation will be able to defeat COVID-19 alone.

Global cooperation between all nations is the only common sense choice for a return to our life before COVID-19 and resolving global conflicts.

Richard Lausen

Davenport

