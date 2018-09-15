After spending four years as a high school athlete, I, and many others, always appreciate being recognized for our achievements as individuals and as a team. In the Quad-Cities, no one does it better than Quad-City Times Sports Editor Matt Coss.
For years, Coss has been the most reliable and efficient in the business. He attends every sport the Mississippi Athletic Conference (MAC) offers whether it’s football, basketball, volleyball, golf or swimming. He has written countless articles on individual athletes, teams, programs, and coaches. He supplies the community with live updates of the event via Twitter so everyone can follow even if they are not there. Coss has done about everything to keep the community updated on everything in high school sports.
His devotion and dedication to high school sports goes under-appreciated at times. I believe the amount of work he has put into covering high school sports is unlike any other. Some take it for granted, but I would like to express my gratitude and thanks to Matt Coss for the time and effort he puts forth for the Quad-Cities, and specifically the high school athletes who get their hard work and accomplishments recognized properly.
Anthony Valainis
Davenport