Letter: Costly fraud

I would like to thank U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse for the economic lesson when he was supposed to be asking questions of the Supreme Court nominee. If we are to believe most of his presentation, one would think that only politicians on the left acquire money during elections. That seems odd since it is noted in the news often how much a candidate has vested in his or her campaigns. A whole lot of money is coming in to the campaign coffers of both the Democrats and Republicans. If you believe that it comes from legitimate sources for all candidates then I have big news for you. Don’t ever believe that power comes cheaply. One only has to look at the current administration to know that isn’t true. Fraud cost money.