There were many, many neighbors writing to the council against turning the rundown building at 1112 Bridge Ave. into a tri-plex. Did even one neighbor write in favor?

Neighbors were at council meetings voicing concerns. Seems we all wasted our time!

If you want a new rental, put it in your neighborhood! Look at past records! This building caused the neighborhood headaches for years the last time it was occupied! How many times were the police called for issues caused in the neighborhood? Can you please publish that number? It should have never been built!

The city doesn't care about us! Just take a good look at the empty lot to the south of 1112 Bridge! For 35 years, it was kept mowed, flat, cleaned up. If it wasn't, the Frison's at 1030 Bridge were fined! It wasn't even their property (I don't know who it belongs to.) But every year since they moved, two or three or more times a year, it's reported by the neighborhood to the street, alley, environmental departments of the city as being an overgrown nuisance, but as you'll see, nothing is done! Now it's a haven for garbage, tires, mice and rats and anything else! You don't care about this neighborhood!

This has been my home for 44 years, and I'm tired of being crapped on all the time because of my neighborhood!

Is anybody there?

Does anybody care?

Terri Spinner

Davenport