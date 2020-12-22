 Skip to main content
Letter: Count all votes
Letter: Count all votes

It is unbelievable that Iowa would declare a winner in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District without counting all legally cast votes. There are thousands of votes in the district that voting machines were unable to properly read. In some of the smaller counties where these votes were recounted by hand, additional votes for both Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Rita Hart were discovered. In larger counties there was not enough time to do so. This resulted in many uncounted votes as the machine count totals were used. In addition, there are many military and Iowans voting overseas who were not counted.

Scott County (one of 24 counties) had at least 35 such votes. All of these legally cast votes needed to be counted before declaring a winner. Iowa's partisan election officials chose not to count all the votes before declaring a winner. Count all the votes then decide if Hart or Miller-Meeks won!

Kevin E. O'Brien

Davenport

