Letter: Count every vote

Rita Hart’s decision to request a U. S. House of Representatives full hand recount is to assure all votes are counted rather than a political decision. There are more than 30 uncounted military and overseas ballots that were not counted due to a scanning error. There are also thousands of ballots that were not read as a result of being considered an undervote or overvote. These voters all deserve to have their votes reviewed to determine the intent of their vote rather than being discarded.

If it were reasonable to anticipate the matter could be properly resolved within the State of Iowa's process, she would fully endorse this venue. Secretary of State Paul Pate announced an over-reporting error in Jasper County and another reporting error in Lucas County involving under-reported votes. The fact the Iowa recount process requires three people per county to complete the recount makes it impossible to count every ballot within the two-week time frame.