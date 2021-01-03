Letter: Count every vote

Rita Hart’s message has been clear from the beginning: Count every vote. This week that became more prevalent as it came to light that 22 votes, cast legally, were not included in the final certified count by the Secretary of State.

These people, who made every effort to ensure their vote was cast and counted, were disenfranchised. Along with the thousands of overvotes and undervotes that were never evaluated in the recount process, these 22 uncounted ballots should be an immediate call for action to review the election. Rita Hart has asked exactly for this.

Even though these 22 ballots would be more than enough to make her the winner, by a margin of nine votes, Hart is still asking for the full recount to ensure all Iowans can be confident their vote was counted. Integrity should be a valued trait of our elected officials and Hart’s is on display.

Mariannette Miller-Meeks is enlisting out of state politicians to gaslight Iowans into thinking their votes shouldn’t count and their voices shouldn’t be heard. She needs to follow the example of Rita Hart and fight to ensure all votes are counted.

Jack Darland

Eldridge

