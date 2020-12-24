Letter: Count every vote

To whom that this may concern, I am writing this letter because I believe that the Rita Hart campaign is justified in appealing to the House of Representatives to conduct a manual recount.
Below are my reasons why Iowa's 2nd district should have a congresswoman that wants to represent the district to the best of her ability. At the most basic level, they best represent their district by earning the most votes. Unfortunately, Mariannette Miller-Meeks has not shown any willingness to accurately determine who won this election.
Due to time constraints, the initial recount conducted did not allow for a full hand recount in all 24 counties, leaving thousands of overvotes and undervotes excluded from the totals. There are also more than 30 military and overseas ballots that were not counted because of a scanning error. These votes must be included in the final vote count to determine the will of the constituents.
Rita Hart decided to file a challenge under the Federal Contested Elections Act in order to ensure a full, accurate hand recount. Miller-Meeks acknowledges that not all of the votes cast have been counted, but still claims victory. It is disrespectful to us as voters to knowingly exclude some of our votes. Especially, from those citizens who are representing our country overseas. We should be represented by the person who won the election. With so many votes left uncounted and only six votes separating the two candidates, a thorough bipartisan review is necessary.
Herman Roche
LeClaire