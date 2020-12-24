Letter: Count every vote

To whom that this may concern, I am writing this letter because I believe that the Rita Hart campaign is justified in appealing to the House of Representatives to conduct a manual recount.

Below are my reasons why Iowa's 2nd district should have a congresswoman that wants to represent the district to the best of her ability. At the most basic level, they best represent their district by earning the most votes. Unfortunately, Mariannette Miller-Meeks has not shown any willingness to accurately determine who won this election.

Due to time constraints, the initial recount conducted did not allow for a full hand recount in all 24 counties, leaving thousands of overvotes and undervotes excluded from the totals. There are also more than 30 military and overseas ballots that were not counted because of a scanning error. These votes must be included in the final vote count to determine the will of the constituents.