Letter: Count the votes

We know for a fact that there are 22 legally cast ballots that were excluded from Iowa's 2nd District results. We know the voters’ names and their stories. In an attempt to rectify the situation, Rita Hart filed a Notice of Contest with the House of Representatives. Mariannette Miller-Meeks filed a Motion to Dismiss the contest in order to maintain her provisional seat in Congress. Hart’s mission from the start has been to make sure that every legally cast vote in the district is counted. Miller-Meeks, on the other hand, continues to neglect these voters, some of whom voted for her. Miller-Meeks’ motion to dismiss Hart’s election contest aims to disenfranchise the 22 voters whose votes were wrongfully excluded from this election.