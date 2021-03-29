Letter: Count the votes

We know for a fact that there are 22 legally cast ballots that were excluded from Iowa's 2nd District results. We know the voters’ names and their stories. In an attempt to rectify the situation, Rita Hart filed a Notice of Contest with the House of Representatives. Mariannette Miller-Meeks filed a Motion to Dismiss the contest in order to maintain her provisional seat in Congress. Hart’s mission from the start has been to make sure that every legally cast vote in the district is counted. Miller-Meeks, on the other hand, continues to neglect these voters, some of whom voted for her. Miller-Meeks’ motion to dismiss Hart’s election contest aims to disenfranchise the 22 voters whose votes were wrongfully excluded from this election.
Earlier this month, the Committee on House Administration decided to further investigate Hart’s contest before making a decision on dismissing the case. Miller-Meeks has not shown any legal proof to discount the validity of these ballots, so the decision to take up the election contest should be pretty straightforward. We have an obligation to fight to ensure that all ballots are counted and I hope the Committee on House Administration comes to the same conclusion.
Mike Guster
Davenport