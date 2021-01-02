Letter: Count votes in 2nd District

Now that Rita Hart has filed her petition to contest the election in the 2nd Congressional District, we have learned that at least 22 votes were unlawfully excluded from the certified count. These votes were by Iowans who cast provisional or absentee ballots, or who voted curbside.

These legally cast but uncounted curbside ballots are the most disturbing. Elderly and disabled Iowans, who in the middle of a deadly pandemic just wanted to vote in a safe way, were disenfranchised. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, clinging to a six-vote lead, says those curbside votes should not count.

All votes need to be evaluated and counted to ensure an accurate result in the election – exactly what Rita Hart has called for since the beginning. The U.S. House process will not “choose” the winner. What it will do is give all Iowans confidence that their votes were counted. It is the only process that will guarantee the time allowed to be sure of the outcome. In the closest congressional election in 36 years, we need to be sure.