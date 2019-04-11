This letter is addressed to the gentleman who screamed obscenities at me while I was jogging last Saturday, at approximately 11 a.m., at the crosswalk on Eastern Avenue. I let your harsh words plague me for about a mile of my run and then opted to let the kind and friendly words of all the others I encountered on the bike path to remind me of the legacy of contentment that I am blessed to have.
Your circumstances must be difficult to allow you to be so unhappy on such a beautiful day. Lack of civility is on the increase, and I am grateful to have had the example of being content in all circumstances and the ability to appreciate the little things from my Grandma Joy. Such as a nice jog on a beautiful spring day after a harsh winter.
Your words did not ruin my day, but inspired me to pray for you. I pray that in the business of our lives that we occasionally (or regularly) stop to count our blessings.
Amanda Schwartzhoff
Davenport