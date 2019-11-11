Happy Thanksgiving to one and all. There are Thanksgiving sales, Thanksgiving parties, Thanksgiving cards, even Thanksgiving editorials. What are you thankful for? To whom are you thankful? There are so many people to be thankful to and so many things to be thankful for.
If you have been reading my editorials, you know that I am not thankful for the atrocities of society. I am not thankful for Democrats and Republicans being at each other's throats. I am not thankful when sentences begin with, "but" or "and." I am not thankful for the misuse of words, such as "grab," when what it meant "get," "take" or "obtain."
That's enough of the negative for now.
What I am most thankful for is that Jesus, the son of God, died on the cross in my place to pay for my sin and sins, so that I am now allowed to accept him as my personal savior.
Therefore, with his Holy Spirit in my heart, I can live for him, and tell others about him, every day. I am thankful for my wife, my children, my grandchildren and great-grandchildren. I am thankful for all the people and things God has provided for me.
I invite you to sing with me, the chorus of the old song, "Count your Blessings."
"Count your blessings, name them one by one. Count your blessings, see what God has done. Count your blessings, name them one by one. Count your many blessings, see what God has done."
Jerry Willis,
Moline