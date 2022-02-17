Letter: Counting birds

Please join the Great Backyard Bird Count.
The Cornell Lab and the National Audubon Society invite people to spend some time watching and counting birds. Participating is easy, fun to do alone or with someone else, and it can be done anywhere you find birds. You are counting all birds you see for 15 minutes or more at least once or more each day over four days, Feb. 18 - 21.
You can learn more about how to participate at birdcount.org/participate. The website is designed for birders of all ages and experiences. These observations help scientists better understand bird populations before birds undertake their annual spring migrations.
Glen Anderson
Geneseo