Letter: Country over party

U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, gave a speech Feb. 5 to announce that he would vote to remove President Trump from office. Because he "swore an oath, before God, to exercise impartial justice," he decided to put party aside and vote to uphold the Constitution.

Here is an excerpt from Mitt Romney’s speech:

"The grave question the Constitution tasks senators to answer is whether the president committed an act so extreme and egregious that it rises to the level of a high crime and misdemeanor. Yes, he did. The president asked a foreign government to investigate his political rival. The president withheld vital military funds from that government to press it to do so. The president delayed funds for an American ally at war with Russian invaders. The president’s purpose was personal and political. Accordingly, the president is guilty of an appalling abuse of the public trust."

Romney acknowledged his vote would "not remove the president from office" and that he is "sure to hear abuse from the president and his supporters."

Romney had nothing to gain from his vote and everything to lose. We should believe his words are the unvarnished truth.