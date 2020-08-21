Letter: Country won't survive another Trump term

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

People believe something first, then seek evidence that supports their belief second. This is the Law of Confirmation Bias, which makes finding out the truth impossible.

We send op-ed letters to the newspapers, either pro or con, based on our take of the politics and especially, the head man in office, Donald Trump. And, since both sides are, by definition, biased, the only way we have to avoid it is to look within ourselves and discern what, exactly is in our nature that needs this biased belief to be true.

Having done this soul-searching, thinking people are able to determine the facts by reviewing the evidence at hand: recorded behavior and documented speech compiled by reputable newspapers, correspondents and broadcast coverage with witnesses. And the indisputable conclusion that can be drawn is that Donald Trump, given a second term in office, is an affliction that our country, what’s left of it as we once knew it, the beacon of hope and freedom in the entire world, will not survive.

Sherry Paul

Bettendorf

