One finger of blame gets pointed to the Iowa Department of Revenue for a property tax law discovered earlier this year. Iowa Democrat Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, tried to make the state pay for its mistake, to keep accountability where it belongs, but that got voted down by the Republicans. So, the county board had the difficult task of making up for that mistake. They collectively decided to take good money away from an organization who brought a packed room full of people pleading not to cut CASI (and CADS). Our county board ignored every plea and did what they did. All of them. In agreement.