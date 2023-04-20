Scott County residents, here are your Board of Supervisors: Ken Beck, John Maxwell, Jean Dickson, Ross Paustian, and newly appointed Rita Rawson. In a unanimous decision, this board cut funding for two of the most vulnerable populations: the elderly and those with gripping addictions.
One finger of blame gets pointed to the Iowa Department of Revenue for a property tax law discovered earlier this year. Iowa Democrat Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, tried to make the state pay for its mistake, to keep accountability where it belongs, but that got voted down by the Republicans. So, the county board had the difficult task of making up for that mistake. They collectively decided to take good money away from an organization who brought a packed room full of people pleading not to cut CASI (and CADS). Our county board ignored every plea and did what they did. All of them. In agreement.
When it comes to law makers and positions such as these, I frequently wonder if they ever put themselves in others’ shoes; do they understand hardship? The needs of this community? Once again another government body ignores We the People; there is no promise of democracy here.
People are also reading…
Ann Ring
Davenport