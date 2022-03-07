Letter: Courageous

The Ukrainian people are so committed to living in a democracy that they are willing to die for it. They proved it when they ousted their former corrupt, pro-Russia president. They fought against overwhelming force and crushing cruelty and won. Like any coward, he fled to Russia and Vladimir Putin took him in. The rest of the world must recognize their bravery and help them win again. They are courageous in the face of a dictator. I hope Americans are that willing to fight for our freedom when it is threatened.