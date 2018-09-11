In ballot box decisions, candidate perspectives are the most important consideration. So many elected officials are career lawyers or politicians. They craft laws affecting main street voters from only a limited perspective of politics. That outlook seldom relates to average citizens.
Chris Cournoyer is different. Her real world experiences give her a mindset for making law that benefit everyone. Her experiences are in public education, entrepreneurship, technology, parenting, and law enforcement. That means once she's elected to the Iowa Senate, her decisions will be influenced by a formidable blend of practical main street views and family values.
Cournoyer is president of the Pleasant Valley School Board, was appointed by Gov. Branstad to Southeast Iowa STEM advisory board, is a reserve deputy for Scott County, is a self-employed website designer, and as president of Quad-City Engineering & Science Council, has coached and mentored youths in robotics and computer programming and even trapshooting.
An exciting piece of the Cournoyer agenda is to create a communication between the business world and education to ensure generations of high schoolers graduate with needed skills for future job markets. She also wants the Iowa youth to be aware of great career opportunities that do not require four-year degrees.
Vote for Chris Cournoyer. She will lead. She will lay the groundwork to prepare eastern Iowa for future economies.
Mark Reiland
Clinton