Letter: Cournoyer helps support family pets

State Senator Chris Cournoyer has proven that she is willing to discuss issues with her constituents, take action and to be a strong animal protector in the Iowa legislature.

Several years ago, I invited Chris to speak with a group of animal advocates about animal cruelty cases and puppy mill abuses. We asked her to take action to help bring about change. There is still work to be done to help protect Iowa’s pets, but some changes have come since that meeting.

The legislature has enacted tougher animal cruelty laws which have been used by Iowa’s law enforcement and prosecutors. Senator Cournoyer voted for the measure and helped urge her colleagues to do the same.

This year, the legislature enacted a law requiring animal testing labs to create adoption programs instead of needlessly euthanizing dogs and cats. Senator Cournoyer helped move that bill through the Senate State Government Committee.

She also introduced a bill that would end breed bans in the state of Iowa – a measure that stalled but has since been discussed statewide after several high-profile stories about families potentially losing their pets in communities with breed bans. Chris’ solution to the issue was supported by virtually every animal control agency in the state.

Recently, Senator Cournoyer received the endorsement of the Humane Society Legislative Fund because of her work – recognition well-deserved. I want to offer my thanks to Chris for listening and her ongoing actions to help protect Iowa’s companion animals.

Tracey Kuehl

Davenport