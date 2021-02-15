Letter: Cournoyer needs to explain

State Sen. Chris Cournoyer ran for office as a strong public school advocate. Being a former public school board member, we believed she had public schools’ best interests in her heart.

Now, Cournoyer needs to explain to her constituents why she voted in support of legislation that will take millions of public tax dollars away from Iowa’s public schools and send those dollars to a new private school voucher program.

In fact, Cournoyer switched her vote on Senate File 159, to go against Iowa’s public schools at the last minute, voting with partisan politics instead of with the public schools’ best interests.

Iowa’s public schools work hard to promote a world-class education for all our students. Under this bill, Cournoyer’s vote will allow every public school student who uses one of the new private school vouchers to take more than $5,000 a year of state funds away from their public school and their local community.

This fight isn’t over. The legislation still must pass the Iowa House and could return to the Senate for a vote.