Therefore, as of June 30, 2023, in the United Sates apparently, I may legally refuse service to anyone who has "stepped out" on their spouse, even if their spouse was OK with it. I can now legally discriminate against "adulterers" in business, or even if I am just thinking about starting a business. Step right up, ladies and gentlemen, and purchase your tickets to the 14th Century, courtesy of the Supreme Court, which has determined that religious views supersede the legal protection of basic human dignity.