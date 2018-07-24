I would just like to respond to the story published last Friday in the Quad-City Times regarding a no-contact order taken out against my person.
This order was filed by a male subject in direct retaliation to my wife obtaining one against him. On July 5, my wife, Ann Heyvaert, obtained a stalking / no contact order against this male subject in Whiteside County, Illinois. Ten days later, this subject obtained a no contact order against me in Henry County.
Many events took place leading up to my wife obtaining an order against this person including:
• Several messages via Facebook messenger from this unnamed person and also multiple fake accounts.
• Text messages, of a harassing nature, to my wife’s cell phone from a computer-generated telephone number.
• Police reports filed by me, with multiple police agencies, over a six-month period of time regarding this subject coming to events where I was present and harassing me.
• My wife obtaining a stalking/no contact order against this unnamed person, for having to deal with several months of harassing and threatening conduct.
• A letter sent to him by my private attorney, Kathleen Bailey, regarding cease and desist and slander.
In every case, there are two sides to the story and through my attorney we will dispute this order. I want to sincerely thank my family, friends, and colleagues for their support and words of encouragement throughout this situation.
Wyatt M. Heyvaert
Albany, Illinois
Editor's note: Heyvaert is chief of police in Albany.