I'm an architect with perhaps a unique perspective. I'm in favor of keeping the historic, well-constructed, beautiful Rock Island County courthouse — convinced that renovating it is the least expensive way to provide county office employees with a safe and pleasant environment - something neither the old courthouse nor the county office building can offer today. At the same time, after thoroughly reviewing the plans for the justice center annex made available to me, I must say that the architects did a good job, and I find I must commend the Public Building Commission for doing the right thing - if only they hadn't proceeded in such a questionable way.
There is no reason why the 19th century courthouse and the 21st century justice center annex cannot co-exist. There is 90 feet between the new building's glass wall and the west wall of the old courthouse — the same as that which separates the Quad-City Coffee and Pancake Shop from Circa '21. And the same "dialogue" of old and new can already be found in downtown Davenport, where the Figge Museum works well with the historic US Bank building. And with a virtual dome, lit at night, the courthouse would act as a gateway building for the city, county and state.
This records storage fiasco could have been avoided entirely if the PBC had retained a local architect as an adviser. And that architect would surely have had this structural testing done long ago. Architects because of training and experience are able to foresee such problems and come up with imaginative and practical solutions. Usually. I urge the Rock Island County board to direct the PBC to appoint an architect to such a position as soon as possible, to lead the way forward.
Bill Handel
Davenport