I agree with a recent letter in the Quad-City Times. I, too, was disappointing with the lack of coverage about the Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Festival.
I thought our hometown newspaper was interested in the community's success?
I'm glad the Bix 7 race is such a success. But when the race is over, that does not mean everything else stops.
The two events used to occur in tandem, but the weekend was just too congested. That's why they were split over two weekends.
We have always supported both events. Now, when I mention the musical component, many people don't know what I'm talking about.
The jazz festival pre-dates the race. Doesn't the Times think is its obligation to inform the public of what's offered here in our community? The Times makes sure it covers many other events. Why not this one?
Lynda Kuehn
Davenport