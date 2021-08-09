Letter: Cover up?

Every day we are bombarded with the "news" regarding the "Covid Crisis", usually only what the administration and media want us to hear. As devastating as this pandemic could be, it is being guided. The "Covid Panel" of Moe, Larry and Curly (Fauci, Pelosi and Schumer) only let out the information that will help them keep control of the thought process of the public. The science they refer to is never explained or identified.

The theory is that if they can keep our minds full of their rhetoric, we will not remember that Trump made the vaccine happen and Biden muffed it's distribution. They are hoping to hide the Biden administration failures. Don't forget that we are on the verge of runaway inflation, failed border protection, foreign adversaries' interference in electronic media, increased crime and skyrocketing gas prices.

Meanwhile, the squad is pulling the strings on Biden and Harris to "mask" these problems in hopes that they can get to the 2022 election and keep in place the procedures that obtained them the (supposedly overwhelming) turnout that got them elected in 2020.

Unless they keep their election shenanigans in place, and without a Trump on the ballot to vote against, the Democrats' hold on both the House and Senate is in jeopardy. In the long run, good will always triumph over evil, and this current administration is evil.