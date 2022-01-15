Letter: Covid can infect anyone

Let me respond to the letter entitled "Hypocritical". The writer states that a Republican woman who refuses a vaccine "has no right to endanger innocent people she will come in contact with, and cause in effect their death." I, an independent voter with several immune deficiencies, despite being double vaccinated along with a booster shot, caught a so-called breakthrough Covid infection over the holidays from a relative who was double-vaccinated, who unknowingly caught it from another vaccinated acquaintance.
Can anyone say with certainty that you will never catch the virus, maybe even from a vaccinated Democrat, when many asymptomatic individuals have never been tested?
I wonder if the writer accused former President Trump, as many Democrats did, of being guilty of the 500,000 Covid deaths under his watch (when the CDC did not distinguish those who died with Covid from those who died because of Covid). Will he now hold President Biden accountable for the 300,000 Americans who have died from Covid under his administration? Be careful who you call "guilty" because the charge will likely be leveled against you as well.
Bob Bartel
Eldridge