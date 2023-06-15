The building collapse in Davenport was and is a terrible event and I certainly hope that all the parties involved are held accountable. Now I see the city of Davenport wants to make $600K from COVID relief funds available for folks affected. What does COVID relief funds have to do with a building collapse? COVID relief funds should have never been distributed in the first place by our federal government and they are surely not meant for apartment building collapse to only benefit a selected few people.