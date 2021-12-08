Letter: Covid set the stage

Why resist vaccination?
Facts: A deadly virus threatens the population. State government is charged with public safety, jurisdiction, problem management. Federal government and media usurped the voids left by incompetent state managers to force their own human behavior controls.
Terror and dependence are the tools employed by tyrannical overlords throughout time. Lenin, Hitler, Mao, Castro, Stalin, the failed communist, socialist, fascist, societies imposed deprivation, fear and threats to gain political power. Those who are dependent on government to satisfy basic needs are easy prey for power mongers. Those who believe they are entitled to the fruits of the labor of others buy into the promises of these despots. Condoning force, rioting, looting and suppression of law enforcement feed the feral lust of potential followers.
Covid set the stage. The power hungry engulfed us with hourly death reports, innuendo, devastating statistics, self imprisonment, unsupported edicts, demands, mandates, isolation from family, religious assurance and from essential supplies. Those tactics and the efforts of people who dared to question fomented a powerful defense. Distrust. People who think no longer trust anyone in power.
The instigators are so naive they haven’t discovered the reason for reluctance to obey. They don’t even understand the power of trust. Any competent social scientist would advised a process of interactive management in 2019, even now. This is not a secret technique but few elected representatives have the brains to understand it or use it.
You trust them with your tax dollars? Really?
Bill Wohlford
Bettendorf