 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Covid set the stage
topical

Letter: Covid set the stage

Why resist vaccination?

Facts: A deadly virus threatens the population. State government is charged with public safety, jurisdiction, problem management. Federal government and media usurped the voids left by incompetent state managers to force their own human behavior controls.

Terror and dependence are the tools employed by tyrannical overlords throughout time. Lenin, Hitler, Mao, Castro, Stalin, the failed communist, socialist, fascist, societies imposed deprivation, fear and threats to gain political power. Those who are dependent on government to satisfy basic needs are easy prey for power mongers. Those who believe they are entitled to the fruits of the labor of others buy into the promises of these despots. Condoning force, rioting, looting and suppression of law enforcement feed the feral lust of potential followers.

Covid set the stage. The power hungry engulfed us with hourly death reports, innuendo, devastating statistics, self imprisonment, unsupported edicts, demands, mandates, isolation from family, religious assurance and from essential supplies. Those tactics and the efforts of people who dared to question fomented a powerful defense. Distrust. People who think no longer trust anyone in power.

The instigators are so naive they haven’t discovered the reason for reluctance to obey. They don’t even understand the power of trust. Any competent social scientist would advised a process of interactive management in 2019, even now. This is not a secret technique but few elected representatives have the brains to understand it or use it.

You trust them with your tax dollars? Really?

Bill Wohlford

Bettendorf

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Scary

What is going on with the Republican Party these days? The party has decided to appeal to many uneducated, uninformed, misinformed, social med…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Liberty

"Plays, farces, spectacles, gladiators, strange beasts, medals, pictures, and other such opiates, these were for ancient peoples the bait towa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News