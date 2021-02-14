Letter: Credibility

The attack on the U.S. Capitol horrified most Americans and the scenes were witnessed around the world. After failing numerous attempts to overrule President Biden's victory, Donald Trump called his radical followers to come to the Capitol at that specific time and directed them to fight like hell and stop the count, stop the steal.

They believed Trump's lies so they felt justified in their actions. Some even chanted, "hang Mike Pence." This second impeachment of Trump should result in overwhelming conviction.

Trump has gotten away with obstruction of justice as determined by the Mueller report. Incredibly, it was said that a sitting president couldn't be indicted. No one is above the law, so why this exception?

Then he got away with bribery in the first impeachment. The Republican-led Senate trial was rushed, didn't allow witnesses and they feared Trump retaliation.

Some say impeachment is bad for the country and a waste of time. I think Trump should be arrested along with the attackers he directed. The world is watching to see if there is still justice and democracy in America. If there is no accountability for Trump in this matter, then there is no credibility left in our country.

Mary Noel

Bettendorf

