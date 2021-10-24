Letter: Credit and respect

I am a person who went to Davenport, Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley, and Catholic schools in my K-12 school life. I am a parent of one Davenport graduate and two current students. I am married to a high school social worker in the Davenport district who day in and day out works incredibly hard on very difficult situations for families and students in need.
My experience in the Davenport district was the best of my entire young life. My kids are happy to be where they are. My wife gets up and cares deeply about every student she encounters, as does every administrator, principal, counselor, teacher, janitor, lunch lady and secretary humbly doing the incredible work required to make good graduates. They deserve nothing but credit and respect for what they do, which they do to the best of their ability.
Patrick Stolley
Davenport
