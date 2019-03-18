Democrats continually try to hide the truth about their history. They were the party of the Confederacy, but now they attempt to tear down the statues of their war heros to cover it up. They constantly call anyone that disagrees with their views as racist, when the KKK grew out of their party as did other white supremacy groups and helped elect several Democratic presidents and controlled much of the 1924 national convention known as Klanbake.
The Republican Party should gets credit for passing the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments and also the Civil Rights Bill, even though again the Democrats try to take credit for them. They've hijacked the civil rights movement, but no one holds them accountable for the break up of young black families or ask why have over 18 million young black women decided to abort their babies.
The Democrats also claim to champion women's rights, but no one asks about the over 30 million young girls aborted that never had a right to choose.
If we honor each victim of the Holocaust with a moment of silence it would take 11 years, but if we honor all the babies aborted since 1973 with a moment of silence it would take over 100 years.
The jackass has been the symbol of the party since the days of Andrew Jackson and it's more fitting as a symbol today then ever before if you judge it by the new loud mouth Democrat loonies recently elected to Congress.
Don Erbst Sr.
Davenport