Letter: Criminal negligence

An article was published about Gov. Kim Reynolds not mandating mask wearing. This is criminal negligence. They should be mandated everywhere. We are now exposed to the new Delta variant, and new cases have risen again.
Our children under 12 haven't a choice for a vaccine. They need this protection and other safety precautions. Mandated mask would cover majority rule. Reynolds' second argument to justify her negligence is that masks are not that helpful. Studies show she is ignoring the proof that masks do help against the Delta variant.
Please call the governor and plead with her to protect our little ones by mandating a mask requirement in our schools. Ask her, "Do you have a conscience?"
Joyce Thomas
Davenport