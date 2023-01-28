Letter: 'Crisis' over gas stoves will pass

I look forward every Monday to seeing the editorial cartoons gathered from the previous week. This Monday’s edition featured the obligatory poke at Biden and Trump, debating behind bars. The customer who “collapsed over easy” about the price of eggs was a great play on words. The lower half of the page was most interesting, headlined as cartoonists “react to the possibility of a ban on gas stoves.” Each drawing implies that the ban is imminent.

Hopefully many readers read carefully the article two pages previous. This article laid out the pros and cons about cooking with gas, why it might be dangerous and why the science is inconclusive because of so many variables. To me, the main points are that A. We don’t need to immediately replace our existing stove unless we have a significant respiratory issue and B. Federal officials have clarified that they are not planning to ban natural gas fueled ranges, ovens or cooktops. Admittedly this plan could change, but then, I recall the furor over the phase out of incandescent bulbs and we seem to have survived that crisis. This too shall pass.