My perfect President of the United States would have the following qualities:
He or she, without question, should be our national superhero. The president must be able to think out of the box and display impatience with the bureaucratic niceties. The president should be able to put themselves in the shoes of others. Intelligence coupled with a great temperament for solving foreign issues is also required.
The president should possess energy, vision and optimism coupled with a cool detachment necessary to make high-stakes decisions. My president should be unflappable when faced with any crisis and maintain the perspective to solve the problem. The president needs to understand the blows of life that affect all citizens and provide the leadership to correct the inequalities.
The president should embrace change and yet energize the crippled government bureaucracy to serve all citizens without prejudice — and have a good sense of humor especially when dealing with the media. The person should be a leader, understand the needs of the poor, possess the financial acumen to enhance the economy, be graceful even in the toughest of moments coupled with distinction.
The president should exhibit plain-spokenness to engage the truth and understand the plight of all denominations but also enable everyone to stand up on their own two feet. The president must possess authenticity coupled with honesty.
It is your call whether President Trump fills the above traits, but reflect on previous presidents and apply the same criteria whether you are right or left.
Tim Flemming
Davenport